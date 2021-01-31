Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

12:03 am Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellevue West 79, Omaha Creighton Prep 77, OT

Bridgeport 77, Bayard 38

Elkhorn South 73, Lincoln Northeast 63

Fremont 62, Bellevue East 57

Hemingford 54, Edgemont, S.D. 49

Hershey 59, Chase County 36

Hi-Line 63, Wilcox-Hildreth 54

High Plains Community 68, Elba 40

Humphrey St. Francis 41, Lutheran High Northeast 36

Lincoln Pius X 80, Omaha Burke 45

Lincoln Southeast 61, Omaha North 53

Millard North 89, Lincoln North Star 49

Millard West 60, Lincoln East 57

Morrill 51, Sioux County 19

North Platte 70, Alliance 14

North Platte St. Patrick’s 59, Kimball 12

Omaha Benson 64, Lincoln High 48

Omaha Bryan 67, Grand Island 64

Omaha Central 76, Lincoln Southwest 63

Omaha Roncalli 59, Denison-Schleswig, Iowa 42

Omaha South 67, Omaha Northwest 54

Potter-Dix 78, Minatare 57

Sandy Creek 47, Fairbury 45

Scottsbluff 55, Casper Natrona, Wyo. 53

St. Paul 53, Centura 42

Thayer Central 64, David City 50

Centennial Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Kearney Catholic 53, Grand Island Central Catholic 52, OT

Central Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Adams Central 53, Aurora 38

Consolation=

Columbus Lakeview 53, Lexington 35

Grand Island Northwest 57, York 54

Seward 59, Holdrege 57

Third Place=

Crete 50, Schuyler 44

Cross Roads Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Osceola 52, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 47

Third Place=

Cross County 62, McCool Junction 50

East Husker Conference Tournament=

First Round=

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 62, Pender 27

Clarkson/Leigh 86, Tekamah-Herman 59

Howells/Dodge 60, Madison 32

Twin River 46, Wisner-Pilger 39

West Point-Beemer 72, Stanton 46

Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Norris 54, Elkhorn 44

Third Place=

Waverly 55, Bennington 52

ECNC Tournament=

First Round=

Elmwood-Murdock 42, Weeping Water 33

Frontier Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Parkview Christian 51, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 36

Fifth Place=

Cornerstone Christian 53, Heartland Christian, Iowa 31

Third Place=

Omaha Christian Academy 43, College View Academy 36

Ft Kearney Conference Tournament=

Overton 60, Axtell 55

Mid-Nebraska Activities Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Mullen 44, Sandhills Valley 27

Third Place=

Sandhills/Thedford 46, Anselmo-Merna 39

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Yutan 54, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 32

Third Place=

Ashland-Greenwood 73, Douglas County West 60

Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament=

First Round=

Elkhorn Valley 44, Summerland 25

Santee 57, Boyd County 51

West Holt 55, North Central 39

RPAC Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Dundy County-Stratton 58, Southern Valley 55

Third Place=

Paxton 53, Medicine Valley 42

Southwest Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Ogallala 64, McCook 45

Third Place=

Cozad 58, Gothenburg 44

Trailblazer Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Platteview 83, Wahoo 65

Third Place=

Beatrice 59, Plattsmouth 38

Twin Valley Conference Tournament=

Harvard 40, Red Cloud 29

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellevue West 57, Omaha Marian 41

Bridgeport 77, Bayard 38

Casper Natrona, Wyo. 80, Scottsbluff 70

Centennial 47, Nebraska Christian 33

Centura 42, St. Paul 39

Chase County 48, Hershey 38

David City 44, Thayer Central 41

Fremont 45, Bellevue East 32

Hemingford 32, Edgemont, S.D. 26

High Plains Community 68, Elba 40

Humphrey St. Francis 70, Lutheran High Northeast 48

Lincoln East 66, Millard West 42

Lincoln Pius X 59, Omaha Burke 39

Lincoln Southwest 58, Omaha Central 54

Milford 55, Sutton 47

Millard North 36, Lincoln North Star 31

Millard South 66, Papillion-LaVista 43

Morrill 42, Sioux County 40

North Platte 70, Alliance 14

North Platte St. Patrick’s 70, Kimball 36

Omaha Benson 72, Lincoln High 45

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 46, Whiting, Iowa 38

Potter-Dix 78, Minatare 57

Central Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Crete 45, Grand Island Northwest 38

Consolation=

Adams Central 51, Columbus Lakeview 29

Aurora 44, Seward 36

Lexington 61, Schuyler 21

Third Place=

York 57, Holdrege 51

Cross Roads Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Cross County 40, Meridian 27

Third Place=

Exeter/Milligan 36, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 27

Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Norris 60, Elkhorn North 52

Third Place=

Bennington 42, Blair 41

ECNC Tournament=

First Round=

Palmyra 47, Johnson County Central 37

Fort Kearney Conference Tournament=

Wilcox-Hildreth 51, Hi-Line 40

Frontier Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Hastings St. Cecilia 49, Bishop Neumann 28

Lewis and Clark Conference Tournament=

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 57, Winside 28

Winnebago 60, Randolph 33

Mid-Nebraska Activities Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Mullen 56, South Loup 29

Third Place=

Anselmo-Merna 70, Sandhills/Thedford 45

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Syracuse 44, Louisville 37

Third Place=

Ashland-Greenwood 34, Yutan 18

Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament=

First Round=

Boyd County 50, Niobrara/Verdigre 36

Elgin Public/Pope John 65, Neligh-Oakdale 32

St. Mary’s 50, West Holt 32

Stuart 58, Santee 49

RPAC Tournament=

Third Place=

Cambridge 45, Wauneta-Palisade 42

Southwest Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Broken Bow 53, Ainsworth 22

Third Place=

Gothenburg 36, Ogallala 25

Trailblazer Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Wahoo 46, Beatrice 35

Twin Valley Conference Tournament=

Harvard 37, Red Cloud 23

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Sidney vs. Brush, Colo., ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content