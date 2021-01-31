Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bellevue West 79, Omaha Creighton Prep 77, OT
Bridgeport 77, Bayard 38
Elkhorn South 73, Lincoln Northeast 63
Fremont 62, Bellevue East 57
Hemingford 54, Edgemont, S.D. 49
Hershey 59, Chase County 36
Hi-Line 63, Wilcox-Hildreth 54
High Plains Community 68, Elba 40
Humphrey St. Francis 41, Lutheran High Northeast 36
Lincoln Pius X 80, Omaha Burke 45
Lincoln Southeast 61, Omaha North 53
Millard North 89, Lincoln North Star 49
Millard West 60, Lincoln East 57
Morrill 51, Sioux County 19
North Platte 70, Alliance 14
North Platte St. Patrick’s 59, Kimball 12
Omaha Benson 64, Lincoln High 48
Omaha Bryan 67, Grand Island 64
Omaha Central 76, Lincoln Southwest 63
Omaha Roncalli 59, Denison-Schleswig, Iowa 42
Omaha South 67, Omaha Northwest 54
Potter-Dix 78, Minatare 57
Sandy Creek 47, Fairbury 45
Scottsbluff 55, Casper Natrona, Wyo. 53
St. Paul 53, Centura 42
Thayer Central 64, David City 50
Centennial Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Kearney Catholic 53, Grand Island Central Catholic 52, OT
Central Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Adams Central 53, Aurora 38
Consolation=
Columbus Lakeview 53, Lexington 35
Grand Island Northwest 57, York 54
Seward 59, Holdrege 57
Third Place=
Crete 50, Schuyler 44
Cross Roads Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Osceola 52, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 47
Third Place=
Cross County 62, McCool Junction 50
East Husker Conference Tournament=
First Round=
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 62, Pender 27
Clarkson/Leigh 86, Tekamah-Herman 59
Howells/Dodge 60, Madison 32
Twin River 46, Wisner-Pilger 39
West Point-Beemer 72, Stanton 46
Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Norris 54, Elkhorn 44
Third Place=
Waverly 55, Bennington 52
ECNC Tournament=
First Round=
Elmwood-Murdock 42, Weeping Water 33
Frontier Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Parkview Christian 51, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 36
Fifth Place=
Cornerstone Christian 53, Heartland Christian, Iowa 31
Third Place=
Omaha Christian Academy 43, College View Academy 36
Ft Kearney Conference Tournament=
Overton 60, Axtell 55
Mid-Nebraska Activities Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Mullen 44, Sandhills Valley 27
Third Place=
Sandhills/Thedford 46, Anselmo-Merna 39
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Yutan 54, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 32
Third Place=
Ashland-Greenwood 73, Douglas County West 60
Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament=
First Round=
Elkhorn Valley 44, Summerland 25
Santee 57, Boyd County 51
West Holt 55, North Central 39
RPAC Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Dundy County-Stratton 58, Southern Valley 55
Third Place=
Paxton 53, Medicine Valley 42
Southwest Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Ogallala 64, McCook 45
Third Place=
Cozad 58, Gothenburg 44
Trailblazer Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Platteview 83, Wahoo 65
Third Place=
Beatrice 59, Plattsmouth 38
Twin Valley Conference Tournament=
Harvard 40, Red Cloud 29
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bellevue West 57, Omaha Marian 41
Bridgeport 77, Bayard 38
Casper Natrona, Wyo. 80, Scottsbluff 70
Centennial 47, Nebraska Christian 33
Centura 42, St. Paul 39
Chase County 48, Hershey 38
David City 44, Thayer Central 41
Fremont 45, Bellevue East 32
Hemingford 32, Edgemont, S.D. 26
High Plains Community 68, Elba 40
Humphrey St. Francis 70, Lutheran High Northeast 48
Lincoln East 66, Millard West 42
Lincoln Pius X 59, Omaha Burke 39
Lincoln Southwest 58, Omaha Central 54
Milford 55, Sutton 47
Millard North 36, Lincoln North Star 31
Millard South 66, Papillion-LaVista 43
Morrill 42, Sioux County 40
North Platte 70, Alliance 14
North Platte St. Patrick’s 70, Kimball 36
Omaha Benson 72, Lincoln High 45
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 46, Whiting, Iowa 38
Potter-Dix 78, Minatare 57
Central Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Crete 45, Grand Island Northwest 38
Consolation=
Adams Central 51, Columbus Lakeview 29
Aurora 44, Seward 36
Lexington 61, Schuyler 21
Third Place=
York 57, Holdrege 51
Cross Roads Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Cross County 40, Meridian 27
Third Place=
Exeter/Milligan 36, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 27
Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Norris 60, Elkhorn North 52
Third Place=
Bennington 42, Blair 41
ECNC Tournament=
First Round=
Palmyra 47, Johnson County Central 37
Fort Kearney Conference Tournament=
Wilcox-Hildreth 51, Hi-Line 40
Frontier Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Hastings St. Cecilia 49, Bishop Neumann 28
Lewis and Clark Conference Tournament=
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 57, Winside 28
Winnebago 60, Randolph 33
Mid-Nebraska Activities Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Mullen 56, South Loup 29
Third Place=
Anselmo-Merna 70, Sandhills/Thedford 45
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Syracuse 44, Louisville 37
Third Place=
Ashland-Greenwood 34, Yutan 18
Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament=
First Round=
Boyd County 50, Niobrara/Verdigre 36
Elgin Public/Pope John 65, Neligh-Oakdale 32
St. Mary’s 50, West Holt 32
Stuart 58, Santee 49
RPAC Tournament=
Third Place=
Cambridge 45, Wauneta-Palisade 42
Southwest Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Broken Bow 53, Ainsworth 22
Third Place=
Gothenburg 36, Ogallala 25
Trailblazer Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Wahoo 46, Beatrice 35
Twin Valley Conference Tournament=
Harvard 37, Red Cloud 23
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Sidney vs. Brush, Colo., ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/