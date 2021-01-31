South Dakota confirms 179 new virus cases, 3 new deaths

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota has recorded 179 new cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths due the coronavirus,. The update released Sunday brings the number of positive tests to 108,250 and the number of deaths to 1,778 since the start of the pandemic. The COVID Tracking Project ranks the death count 40th highest in the country overall and the sixth highest per capita at about 201 deaths per 100,000 people. Officials say the number of hospitalizations dropped by 20 in the last day, to 125. Of those patients, 25 are being treated in intensive care units and 19 are requiring ventilators.