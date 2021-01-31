Switzerland intervenes over detained reporter in Belarus

BERLIN (AP) — Switzerland’s foreign minister says that a reporter for the country’s public broadcaster who was detained by police in Belarus has been freed. Luzia Tschirky, a correspondent for Swiss broadcaster SRF, said she was detained by masked men as she was heading to meet an acquaintance for coffee in the Belaruisan capital Minsk. Hours later, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said Sunday that the reporter had been freed and was in the Swiss embassy. SRF condemned the incident, saying Tschirky was detained “for no reason” and adding that she has a valid press accreditation for Belarus. Tschirky said her acquaintance and her acquaintance’s husband were still being held when she was released.