Thousands join in Jerusalem funeral, flout pandemic rules

JERUSALEM (AP) — Thousands of ultra-Orthodox Israelis are participating in the funeral of a prominent rabbi in Jerusalem, flouting the country’s ban on large public gatherings amid the pandemic. Sunday’s funeral procession for Rabbi Meshullam Soloveitchik wended its way through the streets of Jerusalem in the latest display of ultra-Orthodox Israelis’ rejection of the country’s coronavirus restrictions. Police officers stood by as masses of people gathered outside the rabbi’s home in a public rejection of restrictions on outdoor gatherings of more than 10 people.