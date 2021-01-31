Thousands rally in Russia to demand Alexei Navalny’s release

MOSCOW (AP) — Thousands of people have taken to the streets across Russia to demand the release of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, keeping up the wave of nationwide protests that have rattled the Kremlin. Hundreds have been detained by police. The authorities mounted a massive effort to stem the tide of demonstrations after tens of thousands of people rallied across the country last weekend in the largest and most widespread show of discontent Russia has seen in years. Police so far have detained over 260 participants in protests Sunday held in many cities across Russia. Navalny, an anti-corruption activist, is President Vladimir Putin’s most well-known critic.