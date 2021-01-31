USD falls to Creighton in five sets

VERMILLION, South Dakota (Courtesy Goyotes.com) - NCAA 14th-ranked Creighton outlasted South Dakota in a five-set thriller on Sunday afternoon inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center, in a role reversal from Friday's match between the two down in Omaha.

The Bluejays, who won the first two sets of Friday's five-set loss to the Coyotes, this time turned the tables coming back from a 2-0 deficit to hand South Dakota a rare setback inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

The Coyotes, suffering just their seventh home loss in five seasons, won the first two sets 25-18, 26-24 before seeing Creighton rally in front of 775 fans to win the match 25-20, 25-23, 15-7.

South Dakota, falling to 1-3, was playing its third five-set match of the young season and its second in three days against a top 25 team.

"We had a five-set match two days ago, it's a battle, and then another one today," said sophomore Elizabeth Juhnke. "We got fatigued, we were more tired than we thought we would be. We didn't get our feet to the ball and didn't get stops. We're going to recover and this will make us better in the long run."

Juhnke paced the Coyote offense with 23 kills while also adding 13 digs defensively for her third double-double of the season.

"I absolutely love playing here and playing at home, I love our fans, there's nothing like playing at home," said Juhnke. "I wish we could have pulled it out in the end.

"I'm grateful that we get to play, grateful that I get to play with my team. I'm just bummed that we couldn't pull it out in the end."

Sami Slaughter tallied 16 kills while Aimee Adams had eight and Maddie Wiedenfeld chipped in seven. Madison Jurgens contributed 48 assists and 10 digs while libero Lolo Weideman had 17 digs.

South Dakota limited Creighton to under .200 hitting percentage in the first three sets before the visitors closed the match hitting .350 in the fourth set and .462 in the fifth set.

"As the match went on the serve and pass game flipped," head coach Leanne Williamson said. "Early on we were getting them out of system a little bit more often which allowed our defense to play at a high level.

"Then, we had a run where we missed five serves and then we kind of backed off with our serving and when we backed off Creighton was in system more often and we're scoring at a much higher percentage which was making it harder on ourselves."

The Coyotes took set one with 14 kills and only one attack error for a .481 hitting percentage. The match hitting percentage of .275 was a season best.

"We were in system as a pretty good rate early on and as the match on we were out of stem more often and it made it a lot harder to score the ball," Williamson said.

South Dakota, who opens Summit League play with a two-match set at North Dakota on Sunday and Monday, hit under .200 in sets two, three and five and dropped set four despite hitting .387.

"We're obviously disappointed of the loss, but this was a huge step in the right direction for this team," Williamson added. "This team really focused on just them of making that change from the first weekend to the second weekend.

"This was really important for our growth going into conference play next weekend."

Both matches in Grand Forks have 1 p.m. first serves.