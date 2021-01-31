Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 6:00 AM CST

Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 6:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA
Carroll County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY
THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Freezing drizzle and light snow. An additional light
glazing of ice and light dusting of snow.
* WHERE…Parts of west central to north central Iowa.
* WHEN…Through 6 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Roads are expected to remain slick and hazardous due
to a glazing of ice and or snow cover, especially along
untreated or rural roadways.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
