Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 6:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Calhoun County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY

THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Freezing drizzle and light snow. An additional light

glazing of ice and light dusting of snow.

* WHERE…Parts of west central to north central Iowa.

* WHEN…Through 6 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Roads are expected to remain slick and hazardous due

to a glazing of ice and or snow cover, especially along

untreated or rural roadways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&