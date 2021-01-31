Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 6:00 AM CST

Skip to Content

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY
THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Freezing drizzle and light snow. An additional light
glazing of ice and light dusting of snow.

* WHERE…Parts of west central to north central Iowa.

* WHEN…Through 6 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Roads are expected to remain slick and hazardous due
to a glazing of ice and or snow cover, especially along
untreated or rural roadways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

