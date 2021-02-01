Evan Rachel Wood accuses ex Marilyn Manson of abuse

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Marilyn Manson has been dropped by his record label after actor Evan Rachel Wood accused her ex-fiance of sexual and other physical abuse. Wood is a star of HBO’s “Westworld” and wrote Monday on Instagram that the rocker “horrifically abused me for years” and “left me brainwashed into submission.” Manson’s label, Loma Vista Recordings, says it will no longer work with him because of the allegations. An email to representatives for Manson seeking comment hasn’t been returned. Wood and Manson’s relationship became public in 2007 when she was 19 and he was 38. They were briefly engaged in 2010. It was not immediately clear whether Wood has gone to authorities with any of her allegations.