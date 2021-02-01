Bolsonaro allies win in Congress and slow impeachment drive

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has helped elect two allies to the top jobs in both houses of Congress, a success that is expected to help help him blunt a campaign by protesters who have been calling for the conservative leader to be impeached. Deputy Arthur Lira of the center-right Progressive party was chosen Monday as speaker in the Chamber of Deputies and Sen. Rodrigo Pacheco of the center-right Democrats party was elected as the Senate president. Any impeachment move would have to start in the lower house. Analysts say Bolsonaro still faces a tough road. He abandoned his own party shortly after being elected president two years ago, and has struggled to find support for his policies in a complicated congressional landscape of many parties.