Chicago schools reopening uncertain as union talks stall

CHICAGO (AP) — A plan to reopen Chicago schools remained in doubt as last-minute negotiations over COVID-19 safety measures with the teachers’ union stalled, amplifying the possibility of a strike or lockout. Roughly 62,000 students and about 10,000 teachers in K-8 had been expected to start school Monday as part of the district’s gradual reopening. Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Sunday that she expects teachers to still show up. However, she pushed back students’ arrival until Tuesday. The Chicago Teachers Union has fought returning to classrooms in the nation’s third-largest district. Teachers have defied orders to come to class. The union has said that if the district locks teachers out of email and teaching platforms, teachers will picket.