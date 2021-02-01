China rights activist missing after being stopped at airport

BEIJING (AP) — Authorities have given no word on the status of Chinese legal rights activist Guo Feixiong after he was blocked from leaving the country last week to join his family in the United States. Guo’s sister Yang Maoping said Tuesday morning they had no word from Guo or information from police since he was reportedly detained at Shanghai’s Pudong airport while attempting to board a flight to the U.S. Guo had messaged friends that he would go on hunger strike unless allowed to leave the country to be with his wife who is undergoing treatment for cancer. As a lawyer, Guo represented government critics and had been imprisoned for more than 10 years under China’s loosely defined state security laws.