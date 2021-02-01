Court fines Navalny’s wife after protests in Moscow

MOSCOW (AP) — A Moscow court has ordered the wife of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to pay a fine of 20,000 rubles (about $265) for violating protest regulations after she attended a demonstration in the Russian capital to demand his release. Tens of thousands took to the streets in dozens of Russian cities on Sunday, demanding that authorities free Navalny. The 44-year-old, who was jailed last month and faces a prison term, is President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critic. His wife, Yulia Navalnaya, joined a protest in Moscow and was quickly detained and charged with participating in an unauthorized rally. Russian authorities cracked down hard on the protesters Sunday, detaining over 5,400, according to a group that monitors arrests.