Daughter of Warsaw Zoo directors who saved Jews, dies

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The daughter of former Warsaw Zoo directors Jan and Antonina Zabinski, who saved hundreds of Jews from the Holocaust by hiding them at the zoo and whose story was told in a Hollywood movie, has died. The zoo said on Facebook Sunday that Teresa Zabinska-Zawadzki had died the previous night, at age 77. It did not give the cause of her death. She was born at the zoo in 1944, during World War II. Israel has recognized her parents as Righteous Among the Nations for having risked the family’s lives in order to save up to 300 Jews by hiding them on the zoo grounds. In 2017 she attended Warsaw’s gala screening of “The Zookeeper’s Wife,” a movie starring Jessica Chastain, about her parents’ heroism.