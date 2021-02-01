Death threat against 11-year-old activist outrages Colombia

VILLETA, Colombia (AP) — A social media death threat aimed at an 11-year-old environmental activist has roused outrage in Colombia, a nation where attacks on social leaders are common and threats are taken seriously. Colombian officials say they are investigating the death threat against Francisco Vera and President Ivan Duque recently promised in a television appearance that his government would find “the bandits” behind the Twitter message. For his part, the boy says he will continue to lead environmental campaigns and urged other young people to use social media to “support causes they believe in.” Vera has drawn comparisons to teenage Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg.