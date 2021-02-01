Dense Fog Advisory from MON 11:39 PM CST until TUE 11:00 AM CST
Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD
Lyon County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST TUESDAY…
* WHAT…Visibility one half mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast South Dakota, southwest Minnesota,
northwest Iowa.
* WHEN…Until 11am CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving…slow down…
use your headlights…and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
