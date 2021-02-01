Hartford Courant wins appeal over secrecy in juvenile crimes

NEW YORK (AP) — The Hartford Courant triumphed Monday in its challenge to a Connecticut law sealing some juvenile court proceedings, including records in Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel’s murder case. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Monday in Manhattan. It rejected a 2019 Connecticut law that kept secret the identities of juveniles when their cases were transferred to adult court. Records would only be unsealed if they were convicted. A three-judge appeals panel said the law was not narrow enough to be constitutional. The decision came in a lawsuit challenging the law filed by the newspaper and the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press. The Connecticut attorney general’s office said it was considering next steps.