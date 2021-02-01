Hawaii GOP chair resigns after party tweets about QAnon

HONOLULU (AP) — The chairperson of the Hawaii Republican Party is resigning after a senior member of the party sent tweets defending adherents of the QAnon conspiracy theory. The party says Shirlene Ostrov is stepping down to allow the party to recover from the controversy, focus on finding strong candidates and fighting for policies that improve the quality of life for Hawaii families. She says the party is at a crossroads, and must choose between rededicating themselves to the Constitution and American institutions or grow distracted by conspiracy theories and social media wars.