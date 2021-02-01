Lebanon raises price of bread amid worsening economic crisis

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s caretaker government has raised the price of subsidized bread and flour for the fourth time in less than a year amid a crippling economic crisis. Economy minister Raoul Nehme said Monday the price of a bag of flatbread would be revisited if the local currency gains strength in the face of the dollar or if the price of wheat worldwide decreases. For now, Nehme said a small bag of flatbread will sell at 1,750 Lebanese pounds (20 cents at black market rate), up from 1,250 pounds (14 cents). The weight of the bag would increase by 50 grams (1.7 ounces.)