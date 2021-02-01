Lebanon’s Hezbollah group says it shot down Israeli drone

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group says its fighters have shot down an Israeli drone over a southern village near the border with Israel. The Israeli military did not confirm Hezbollah’s claim but said a drone has crashed on Lebanese territory. It says there’s no risk of breach of information. Monday’s downing comes after months of rising tensions amid Israeli airstrikes on Iran-backed fighters in neighboring Syria. Hezbollah’s al-Manar TV claims the drone was shot down after it entered Lebanon’s air space. It says the drone crashed in the village of Blida, near the border with Israel, and that Hezbollah fighters now have the unmanned aircraft.