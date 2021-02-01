Skip to Content

Monday’s Scores

9:33 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Elkhorn Valley 46, Stuart 43

Homer 50, Randolph 34

St. Mary’s 51, West Holt 34

Tri County Northeast 51, Plainview 41

Walthill 68, Wynot 58

Waverly 55, Bennington 52

LouPlatte Conference Tournament=

First Round=

Wood River 46, Ord 33

Pioneer Conference Tournament=

First Round=

Friend 49, Lewiston 28

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 46, Sterling 32

Johnson-Brock 48, Pawnee City 37

Twin Valley Conference Tournament=

First Round=

Blue Hill 42, Deshler 36

Lawrence-Nelson 40, Kenesaw 38

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

College View Academy 35, Boys Town 20

Fairbury 38, Sandy Creek 15

Guardian Angels 68, Wayne 30

Kimball 48, Perkins County 41

Loomis 36, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 33

Lutheran High Northeast 81, Riverside 15

Malcolm 59, Palmyra 23

O’Neill 57, Battle Creek 41

Overton 36, Amherst 27

Twin River 47, Tekamah-Herman 37

East Husker Conference Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

North Bend Central 60, Howells/Dodge 25

West Point-Beemer 58, Pender 45

ECNC Tournament=

First Round=

Auburn 37, Freeman 27

Elmwood-Murdock 50, Mead 29

Fort Kearney Conference Tournament=

Elm Creek 48, Wilcox-Hildreth 45

Pleasanton 71, Axtell 24

Pioneer Conference Tournament=

First Round=

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 58, Friend 25

Johnson-Brock 56, Tri County 22

