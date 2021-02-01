Monday’s Scores

Monday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Elkhorn Valley 46, Stuart 43
Homer 50, Randolph 34
St. Mary’s 51, West Holt 34
Tri County Northeast 51, Plainview 41
Walthill 68, Wynot 58
Waverly 55, Bennington 52
LouPlatte Conference Tournament=
First Round=
Wood River 46, Ord 33
Pioneer Conference Tournament=
First Round=
Friend 49, Lewiston 28
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 46, Sterling 32
Johnson-Brock 48, Pawnee City 37
Twin Valley Conference Tournament=
First Round=
Blue Hill 42, Deshler 36
Lawrence-Nelson 40, Kenesaw 38
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
College View Academy 35, Boys Town 20
Fairbury 38, Sandy Creek 15
Guardian Angels 68, Wayne 30
Kimball 48, Perkins County 41
Loomis 36, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 33
Lutheran High Northeast 81, Riverside 15
Malcolm 59, Palmyra 23
O’Neill 57, Battle Creek 41
Overton 36, Amherst 27
Twin River 47, Tekamah-Herman 37
East Husker Conference Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
North Bend Central 60, Howells/Dodge 25
West Point-Beemer 58, Pender 45
ECNC Tournament=
First Round=
Auburn 37, Freeman 27
Elmwood-Murdock 50, Mead 29
Fort Kearney Conference Tournament=
Elm Creek 48, Wilcox-Hildreth 45
Pleasanton 71, Axtell 24
Pioneer Conference Tournament=
First Round=
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 58, Friend 25
Johnson-Brock 56, Tri County 22
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/