Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Benton Community 60, South Tama County, Tama 43
Calamus-Wheatland 77, North Cedar, Stanwood 54
Diagonal 44, Orient-Macksburg 27
Edgewood-Colesburg 69, East Buchanan, Winthrop 28
Harlan 91, Greene County 38
Janesville 73, BCLUW, Conrad 47
St. Mary’s, Remsen 78, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 18
Valley, West Des Moines 66, Ankeny 44
Washington 59, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 46
West Valley Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
River Valley, Correctionville 52, MVAO-CO-U 29
Semifinal=
Ridge View 52, Kingsley-Pierson 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bedford vs. Clarinda Academy, ccd.
Bettendorf vs. Mount Vernon, ccd.
Mediapolis vs. Winfield-Mount Union, ccd.
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton vs. Quad Cities, Ill., ccd.
Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls vs. North Tama, Traer, ppd.
Van Buren, Keosauqua vs. WACO, Wayland, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
AGWSR, Ackley 51, South Hardin 26
Akron-Westfield 49, Hinton 45
Albia 46, Fairfield 44
Belle Plaine 69, Highland, Riverside 56
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 38, LeMars 36
Central Elkader 49, Starmont 31
Central Springs 54, Rockford 19
Diagonal 54, Orient-Macksburg 45
East Buchanan, Winthrop 53, Edgewood-Colesburg 34
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 57, Central City 40
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 52, Washington 25
Nashua-Plainfield 60, Waterloo Christian School 43
Newton 61, Oskaloosa 43
Pella 44, Norwalk 38
Regina, Iowa City 53, Northeast, Goose Lake 46
Shenandoah 41, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 35
St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 53, St. Mary’s, Remsen 47
Valley Community, Elgin 47, Ankeny 45
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 43, Tripoli 35
West Bend-Mallard 54, Harris-Lake Park 24
West Liberty 72, Durant-Bennett 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bishop Garrigan vs. Lake Mills, ppd. to Feb 1st.
Mediapolis vs. Winfield-Mount Union, ccd.
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton vs. Quad Cities, Ill., ccd.
