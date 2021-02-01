Nebraska governor in quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is self-isolating from the public after he was exposed to a person over the weekend who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Ricketts says he was near the person for longer than 15 minutes on Saturday. He had been scheduled Monday to participate in the Governor’s Annual Wellness Walk around the Capitol to promote fitness, but spoke to reporters instead through a video-conferencing link.

The governor says his contact with the person, who he didn’t identify, was for business and not a social gathering.

The governor's Director of Strategic Communications, Taylor Gage, says Ricketts will complete the required seven-day quarantine but is not showing any symptoms at this time.

Ricketts is expected to get tested for the virus at a later date.

Back in November, the Republican governor and First Lady Susanne Shore went into quarantine after they were exposed to an infected person during a weekend dinner gathering.

The Associated Press contributed to this story