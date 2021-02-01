Nebraska report 237 cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths linked to the virus

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts report 237 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 190,950.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services dashboard, no additional COVID-19 deaths were reported in Nebraska since yesterday, keeping the death toll at 1,920.

Health department data indicates there are 312 hospitalizations in Nebraska. A total of 5,815 Nebraska residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19.

So far, 924,780 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus. Health experts say 733,348 tests have come back negative and 136,972 people have recovered.

As of Monday, 185,536 doses of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state of Nebraska.

Dakota County

The Dakota County Health Department reported seven new cases of COVID-19 in Dakota County on Monday, pushing the county total to 3,804.

The county reported no new deaths, with the total number of COVID-19 deaths remaining at 67.

Cedar County

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) reported five new cases of COVID-19 in Cedar County on Monday, increasing the county's total to 830. Of those cases, 714 have recovered.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services dashboard shows there have been 11 deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

Dixon County

The NNPHD reported four new cases of COVID-19 in Dixon County on Monday, pushing the county total to 607. Of those cases, 530 have recovered.

The DHHS dashboard shows there have been eight deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

Thurston County

The NNPHD reported four new cases of COVID-19 in Thurston County on Monday, with a total of 1,058 cases. Of those cases, 925 have recovered.

The DHHS dashboard shows there have been nine deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

Wayne County

The NNPHD reported two new cases of COVID-19 in Wayne County on Monday, pushing the county total to 996. Of those cases, 936 have recovered.

The DHHS dashboard shows that there have been six deaths in the county due to COVID-19.