Nighttime fog likely in advance of wintry changes later this week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Skies stayed pretty gray as areas of fog lingered into the afternoon.

We’ll see fog become even more widespread tonight and some of it could become dense as lows settle into the upper teens.

Some fog will likely linger through the morning on Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies continuing in the afternoon with highs in the low 30s.

If you’re looking for the warmest of the weather to come, look to Wednesday to give us that with highs near 40 despite mostly cloudy skies continuing.

Changes will then begin Wednesday night with rain first developing but quickly changing over to snow with some light accumulations mainly happening during the first half of the day with highs in the low 30s and it will be windy as well.

The snow isn't the only change in the forecast as the coldest air of the season so far will be moving into Siouxland.

I'll have the timing details of the bitterly cold temperatures tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.