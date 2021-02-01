Skip to Content

Noem raises almost $1M in 4th quarter

New
7:27 am South Dakota news from the Associated Press

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem, who has said she’ll seek a second term as governor next year, reported raising nearly $1 million in the fourth quarter. The Republican reported raising about $966,000 to end the year, and spent just under $400,000. KELO-TV said Noem’s report showed a year-end balance of about $1.4 million. Former President Donald Trump urged Noem to challenge Sen. John Thune in a primary, but she has said she won’t. Trump was angry at Thune’s remarks on his election loss. Noem narrowly defeated Democrat Billie Sutton in 2018.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content