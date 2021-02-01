Pandemic’s deadliest month in US ends with signs of progress

(AP) - The deadliest month of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. has drawn to a close with certain signs of progress: COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are plummeting, while vaccinations are picking up speed.

The question is whether the nation can stay ahead of the fast-spreading mutations of the virus.

The U.S. death toll has climbed past 440,000, with over 95,000 lives lost in January alone.

Virus-related deaths are running at about 3,150 per day on average, down slightly, by about 200, from their peak in mid-January.