Police identify 1 killed at Wisconsin mall, search for teen

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (AP) — Police have identified a person shot and killed at a mall in northern Wisconsin and say they are looking for a teenager in connection to the shooting. Officers were called to the mall in Grand Chute on Sunday afternoon where two people were wounded. Police say 19-year-old Jovanni Frausto died. The second person went to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was later released. A 17-year-old who police believe to be armed and dangerous is wanted in connection to the case. Police also believe this was a targeted shooting. Grand Chute is about 100 miles north of Milwaukee.