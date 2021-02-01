Rochester officers who pepper-sprayed 9-year-old suspended

The city of Rochester has suspended police officers seen in body-camera videos spraying a chemical “irritant” in the face of a distraught and handcuffed 9-year-old girl. A press release from the city Monday did not specify how many officers were suspended. The suspensions will last at least until an internal police investigation is completed. The action comes as community outrage continues to grow following the release of footage Sunday showing officers restraining and scolding the girl, who was screaming for her father. The police were responding to a report of “family trouble.” New York Attorney General Letitia James says her office is looking into what happened.