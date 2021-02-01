Sioux City Community School District to continue offering virtual school

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City Community Schools will continue to offer virtual learning as an option for students, even after the pandemic is over.

The district received approval from the state to have the long-term virtual option. The option will begin next fall.

Students will have until March 1st to enroll in the virtual option.

Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman said they're planning that virtual teachers will have a dedicated portion of facilities.

"These will be our staff members who are with us already in this district. Like a lot of districts across the state, we did not grow in enrollment during the pandemic. So we are not looking necessarily to add to our staff. But that's why we have that March 1 deadline for people to register. Because of course we're going to have to figure out how to allocate the staff to the different environments," said Dr. Paul Gausman, Superintendent.

Gausman said the district is working through details like participation in extracurricular activities.

He added students may have the option of changing back to in-person learning at the ends of quarters or semesters.

"This is something that if students or families would like their student to try this model they certainly may do so, but you can't just decide to come back and forth and back and forth. Obviously we've got to look for those natural breaks in the school year," said Dr. Gausman.

Gausman encourages the community to get involved with naming the all virtual school.

You can go to the district's website to submit a name, and look at others that have been submitted.