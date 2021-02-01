Three UK variant coronavirus cases confirmed in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa public health officials say coronavirus testing has identified three cases in Iowa of the virus variant strain found in the United Kingdom. Two of the cases were found in Johnson County in eastern Iowa and one in Bremer County in northeast Iowa. Based on scientific study of the variant strain called B.1.1.7. researchers believe it can spread more easily than the original strain of COVID-19 and it is believed to be deadlier. Current vaccines are believed to be effective against the strain. However, Iowa vaccine rollout has been slow. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report Iowa has delivered 190,689 first vaccine doses to individuals, or 6,044 per 100,000 people, the third lowest rate among states.