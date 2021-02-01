UN: Central African Republic faces dire humanitarian plight

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations says violence-torn Central African Republic is facing an increasingly dire humanitarian situation with high insecurity on the main supply route from Cameroon blocking humanitarian deliveries. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Monday that prices for basic foods have nearly doubled and sometimes tripled. He says this is happening as 2.3 million people are already projected to need food, while rapid assessments show “alarming figures of severe malnutrition among the newly displaced.” The United Nations reported Friday that 200,000 people have fled their homes in less than two months and are displaced inside and outside the country.