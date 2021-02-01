US construction spending up 1% in December led by housing

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. construction spending rose a moderate 1% in December as strength in home building offset continued weakness in nonresidential construction. The Commerce Department reported Monday that the December increase followed a 1.1% gain in November. Last month’s strength came from a 3.1% jump in spending on residential projects with spending on single-family homes surging by 5.8%. The rise in home building offset a 1.7% decline in nonresidential construction which had declines in hotel and motel construction and in the category that includes shopping centers.