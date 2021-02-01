Winter storm moves north, dumping snow along its way

Parts of northern New England are waiting their turn to be pummeled by a heavy winter storm Tuesday. Residents of the New York City region are digging out from under piles of snow that shut down public transport, canceled flights and closed coronavirus vaccination sites. The National Weather Service said a foot or more could be on the ground in New England by the time the snow finally tapers off in the northernmost states by Wednesday evening. The lumbering storm dropped more than 13 inches of snow in Manhattan’s Central Park, and as much as 16 inches was reported in northern New Jersey.