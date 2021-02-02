A look at who is unbeaten and winless in college basketball

Only three teams are still undefeated in Division I men’s basketball — and yes, they’ve all played enough games to make that a meaningful accomplishment. In this season of cancellations and adjusted schedules, maintaining an unblemished record into February is no small feat. Gonzaga, Baylor and Drake are the teams that have done it. Meanwhile, at the other end of the spectrum, five teams are still seeking their first victory. That doesn’t include Chicago State, which was 0-9 before suspending its season in late December.