Asia Today: S. Korea steps up virus prevention for holiday

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean officials are taking steps to limit travel and gatherings during next week’s Lunar New Year’s holidays as they fight a steady rise in coronavirus transmissions. More thermal cameras will be added, train operators will be allowed to sell only window seats and passenger vessels are being restricted to half capacity. Travelers must wear masks at all times, and eating at highway rest areas will be prohibited. A Health Ministry official announced the plans on Wednesday while repeating a plea for people to stay home. Lunar New Year is celebrated around Asia and a popular time for people to visit their relatives. China also has tried to discourage travel during the holiday to avoid the risk of viral outbreaks.