Biden, Yellen say GOP virus aid too small, Democrats push on

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden panned a Republican alternative to his $1.9 trillion COVID rescue plan as insufficient. Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged Senate Democrats on a private call Tuesday to take bold action to address the pandemic and economic crisis. Senate Democrats marshaled their slim majority to vote, 50-49, on a first step toward approving Biden’s plan with or without Republican votes. The procedural vote launches a lengthy budget process toward passage by March. Biden told Republican senators late Monday he’s unwilling to settle on too small a coronavirus aid package after meeting for two hours over their slimmed-down $618 billion proposal.