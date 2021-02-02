Cable news ratings tighten with big months for CNN, MSNBC

NEW YORK (AP) — Cable news has never been more in vogue, and more competitive. The Nielsen company said several CNN and MSNBC shows scored their best months in the ratings ever. CNN as a whole had its best month in history, while MSNBC beat Fox News Channel in prime time for the first time in more than 20 years. It was the first time Fox News had finished third in the prime-time ratings since 1999. Fox has led in the ratings for 19 years. With a more typical week last week, Fox returned to first in prime time but the general trends continued with the network losing viewers while CNN and MSNBC are gaining.