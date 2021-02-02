Call center to open in Cherokee, IA for vaccine registrations

CHEROKEE, Iowa (KTIV) - Those 65 and older who don't have access to a computer to register to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, now have an easier tool.

The Cherokee Public Health Department and the Cherokee Regional Medical Center have put together a call center.

They are scheduled to receive a small supply of doses this week and will administer them this Friday to those in the first phase 1B vaccination clinic.

"On Thursday we will open it up at 9 a.m., we will run it for 4 hours and shut it down at 1 p.m. We will fill up this Friday, but every Friday we have set up in our calendar the plans to have a clinic and this is assuming that we will continue to have an allocation of vaccines," said Gary Jordan, CEO of the Cherokee Regional Medical Center.

Those eligible to receive the vaccination in phase 1B include people aged 65 and older, essential workers in PK - 12 education, early childhood education, and child care within Cherokee County.

That phone line opens at 9-am this Thursday. The number to the call center is 712-225-6897.

Online registration will still be available for those who prefer that option.