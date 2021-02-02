Capitol Police officer who died after riot to lie in honor

WASHINGTON (AP) — Slain Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick is set to lie in honor in the U.S. Capitol. The memorial Tuesday evening will allow colleagues and the lawmakers he protected to pay their respects and to remember the violent attack on Congress that took his life. Sicknick died the day after a violent mob besieged the Capitol. The mob interrupted the electoral count on Jan. 6 after then-President Donald Trump urged supporters in a speech to “fight like hell” to overturn his defeat. Capitol Police say Sicknick was injured “while physically engaging with protesters.” A final cause of death has not been determined.