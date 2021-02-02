Conservationists: new airport gravely harms Albania wetland

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Conservationist groups are urging the Albanian government to rescind a decision to build a airport they say would seriously damage the country’s western wetlands. A coalition of 37 Albanian and international organizations on Tuesday said the construction of the airport near the protected area of Vjose-Narte ”would irreversibly damage its eco-system sheltering many birds.” The government has launched an international tender to build the 86 million euro ($104 million) airport in Vlora, 140 kilometers (90 miles) southwest of the capital Tirana.