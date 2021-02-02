Skip to Content

Dense Fog Advisory until TUE 11:00 AM CST

Updated
Last updated today at 9:59 am
9:56 am Weather AlertWx Alert - OBrien

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

O’Brien County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS
MORNING…

* WHAT…Visibility less than one a half mile at times in dense
fog.

* WHERE…In Iowa, O’Brien, Clay, Ida, Cherokee, Buena Vista,
Osceola and Dickinson Counties. In Minnesota, Nobles, Murray
and Jackson Counties.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Isolated slick spots on area roads and sidewalks are also
possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

