Dense Fog Advisory until TUE 11:00 AM CST

Dense Fog Advisory until TUE 11:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD
O’Brien County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS
MORNING…
* WHAT…Visibility less than one a half mile at times in dense
fog.
* WHERE…In Iowa, O’Brien, Clay, Ida, Cherokee, Buena Vista,
Osceola and Dickinson Counties. In Minnesota, Nobles, Murray
and Jackson Counties.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Isolated slick spots on area roads and sidewalks are also
possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&