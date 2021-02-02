Dense Fog Advisory until TUE 11:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Osceola County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS

MORNING…

* WHAT…Visibility less than one a half mile at times in dense

fog.

* WHERE…In Iowa, O’Brien, Clay, Ida, Cherokee, Buena Vista,

Osceola and Dickinson Counties. In Minnesota, Nobles, Murray

and Jackson Counties.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

Isolated slick spots on area roads and sidewalks are also

possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

&&