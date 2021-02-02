Dense Fog Advisory until TUE 11:00 AM CST

Dense Fog Advisory until TUE 11:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA
Calhoun County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…Portions of west central into northwest Iowa.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&