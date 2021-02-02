Feb. 2: Nebraska reports 487 more COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations at 305

(KTIV) - Nebraska health experts reported 487 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 191,437.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services dashboard, nine additional COVID-19 deaths were reported in Nebraska since yesterday, bringing the death toll to 1,929.

Health department data indicates there are 305 in Nebraska, which is down from 312 reported on Monday. A total of 5,815 Nebraska residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Out of those who have tested positive, 136,972 Nebraskans have recovered, an increase of 474 since the state's last report.

So far, 926,198 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus, and 734,279 have come back negative.

As of Tuesday, 191,391 doses of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, with 51,452 people completing their vaccine series.

Cedar County

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) reported five new cases of COVID-19 in Cedar County on Tuesday, increasing the county's total to 835. Of those cases, 716 have recovered.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services dashboard shows there have been 11 deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

Dixon County

The NNPHD reported two new cases of COVID-19 in Dixon County on Tuesday, pushing the county total to 609. Of those cases, 531 have recovered.

The DHHS dashboard shows there have been eight deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

Thurston County

The NNPHD reported five new cases of COVID-19 in Thurston County on Tuesday, with a total of 1,063 cases. Of those cases, 925 have recovered.

The DHHS dashboard shows there have been nine deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

Wayne County

The NNPHD reported three new cases of COVID-19 in Wayne County on Tuesday, pushing the county total to 999. Of those cases, 937 have recovered.

The DHHS dashboard shows that there have been six deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, local health departments have not released updated numbers for Dakota, Burt, Cuming, Madison and Stanton Counties.