Feb. 2: South Dakota active COVID-19 cases drop to 2,600, hospitalizations at 131

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials have reported 118 more cases of COVID-19 since Monday, bringing the state's total to 108,431

According to Tuesday's report, 109 of the new cases are confirmed and 9 are probable.

State data shows 343 more residents have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 104,052. State health officials say there are 2,600 active cases in the state, a decrease of 228 since yesterday.

The state's health department has reported one additional virus-related death, bringing the state's death toll to 1,779.

Currently, 131 residents in the state are hospitalized due to the virus, which is up from 126 reported on Monday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 6,304 COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Dakota.

Health department data shows 47,720 Pfizer vaccines and 53,769 Moderna vaccines have been administered throughout the state. A total of 29,967 people have completed their vaccine series.

Bon Homme County

Bon Homme County has had 1,500 positive cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 1,471 have recovered.

No additional virus-related deaths have been reported in Bon Homme County, keeping its death toll to 25.

The state health department's latest data shows 957 vaccines have been administered in Bon Homme County. A total of 292 people have completed their vaccine series.

Clay County

Clay County has reported one new case, bringing its total to 1,756. State health officials say 1,714 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County has had no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 16.

So far, Clay County has administered 1,648 COVID-19 vaccines. A total of 387 people have completed their vaccine series.

Lincoln County

Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 7,458 to 7,466. Officials say 7,212 of those cases have recovered.

No additional virus-related deaths have been reported in Lincoln County, keeping its COVID-19 death toll to 74.

The state health department says 10,094 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Lincoln County. A total of 3,677 people have completed their vaccine series

Union County

State health officials say Union County has seen two new cases, bringing the county's total to 1,872. So far, 1,760 of those who have tested positive have recovered.

Union County has had no additional virus-related deaths reported, keeping its death toll to 38.

So far, 603 vaccines have been administered in Union County. A total of 146 people have completed their vaccine series

Yankton County

Yankton County reported no new cases, keeping its total to 2,747. Officials say 2,664 of those cases have recovered.

Yankton County has reported no additional deaths connected to COVID-19. To date, the county has had 28 virus-related deaths.

So far, 3,568 vaccines have been administered in Yankton County. A total of 1,092 people have completed their vaccine series.