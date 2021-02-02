Ida County, IA hosts vaccine clinic, residents wait hours outside for ‘first come, first served’ vaccinations

IDA GROVE, Iowa (KTIV) -- Long lines, Tuesday, in Ida Grove, Iowa, as folks waited for their COVID-19 vaccine.

Doses were administered on a "first come, first served" basis. Appointments were not taken.

This clinic was held at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Ida Grove.

Numbers were handed out to match the number of vaccine doses the clinic had available. But, because of the high demand for the vaccine, not everyone got one.

"My wife who has medical conditions, she got in and that was the most important. I would have let her in before me. But yeah it's rather disappointing if you've waited two and a half hours," said Daryl Cleveland Odibolt.

Cleveland said he'll line up again when the next batch of vaccine doses become available.