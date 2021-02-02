Iran: Sailors from seized South Korean tanker to be released

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s foreign ministry says the sailors from a South Korean tanker seized in the Persian Gulf by Iranian troops last month are free to leave the country on humanitarian grounds. State TV on Tuesday cited ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, who said a legal investigation into the tanker and its captain would continue. Iran maintains the tanker and its 20-member crew were stopped because of the vessel’s “environmental pollution,” a claim rejected by the vessel’s owner. The crew, including sailors from Indonesia, Myanmar, South Korea and Vietnam, were in custody at the port city of Bandar Abbas near the Strait of Hormuz.