Italy’s president seeks a non-political government to lead

ROME (AP) — Italy’s president has called on Parliament to quickly back a new, non-political government to lead the country through the coronavirus pandemic. President Sergio Mattarella made the appeal after negotiations failed on Tuesday to revive the collapsed coalition government of Premier Giuseppe Conte, who is acting in a caretaker capacity. Addressing the nation on Tuesday night, Mattarella said Italy could ill-afford to have a political campaign and early parliamentary election, adding that citizens demand “concrete and rapid answers” to the crises sparked by the pandemic. He didn’t say whom he might tap to lead, but the presidential palace said Mattarella has invited former European Central Bank president Mario Draghi to a meeting on Wednesday.