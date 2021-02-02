It’s not just GameStop worrying Wall Street about a bubble

NEW YORK (AP) — Now, even the pros on Wall Street are asking if stock prices have shot too high. The U.S. stock market has been on a nearly nonstop rip higher since March, surging roughly 70% to record heights. Wall Street was always quick to justify it, even as the pandemic took its toll on people’s health and the economy. But some of the market’s recent, huge moves have become more difficult to explain, and it’s not just the maniacal swings for GameStop and some other stocks. That has some investors openly debating whether the market is in a bubble, after months of batting away the possibility.